Dignity Health nurses demand more protective equipment; hospital officials say supplies are sufficient

She added that hospital staff are not restricted from demonstrating, but that further concerns should be directed to hospital management.

“They have a right. We’re not going to stop our nurses or any health-care worker from having a voice whatsoever. We’re just trying to communicate with them as much as possible, and telling them to talk to their manager,” Maloney said.

Health-care professionals on the Central Coast have expressed concerns about contracting and spreading the coronavirus without the proper protective equipment.

This is especially troubling for some as the Centers for Disease Control released new guidelines stating that health-care staff can also use supplies such as bandanas to cover their faces in place of medical-grade masks.

While San Luis Obispo County reported Thursday that 15 health-care workers have been confirmed positive for the virus, Santa Barbara County officials have so far declined to provide the information about health-care workers.

Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso said Friday, however, that the department is preparing to release aggregate numbers of confirmed health-care worker cases in the coming days.