Dignity Health Hospice held its "Light up a Life" vigil Tuesday night at First United Methodist Church in Santa Maria.
After holding the annual event only virtually the last two years, Dignity Health held an in-person ceremony that was also streamed via the internet.
The candlelight celebration is held so local residents can remember their loved ones who have died this year.
James Roemmich, the director of hospice and palliative care, opened the ceremonies and hospice chaplain Steve Parker spoke as Juliet Bryan, the hospice nursing supervisor, lit candles on the dais.
"Each candle is a glowing symbol of life and spirit of someone deeply loved and remembered," the group said in a news release.
Terrie Miley, the hospice musician, and Gina Keough, a volunteer, then sang "Like a Bridge Over Troubled Waters" by Simon and Garfunkel.
Hospice workers Christina Martinez and Patrick Markey then read passages before Dr. Matt Katics, Tina McEvoy, hospice nursing supervisor, and Kim Passmore, a hospice RN, began the reading of names. Local residents were able to submit the name and photo of a deceased loved one to be read during the vigil.
To make a donation in support of hospice, call the Marian Foundation a (805) 739-3595.