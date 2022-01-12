Dignity Health Central Coast distributed nearly $371,000 in grants to six nonprofits providing critical health and human services in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties this week.
Funds were provided through the annual Community Grants Program created by Dignity Health parent company CommonSpirit Health, according to Dignity Health Central Coast spokeswoman Sara San Juan.
This year's grant cycle prioritized funding for nonprofits doing work in specific areas. Such areas included educational attainment in Santa Barbara County, providing access to primary care including behavioral health and dental health in San Luis Obispo County, as well as services for aging and more mature populations, and chronic disease prevention and management.
One of the grantees was the program A-G for All!, managed by Future Leaders of America and five other nonprofits, which focuses on higher education attainment in Santa Maria through youth leadership and advocacy.
Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County's Senior and Caregiver Support program was another recipient. Made up of five total community nonprofits, the program coordinates services for valuable seniors and their family, friends or caregivers in the North County.
Los Osos Cares Resource Center Inc. also received funds for its Basic Needs and Resources for Vulnerable Seniors programs, which provide social services for low-income and vulnerable aging populations through the Los Osos Cares Senior Outreach Program.
The Multi-Tiered Youth Mental Wellness Project, managed mainly by the Community Counseling Center, was another recipient that seeks to address mental health needs of San Luis Obispo County families and youth through the first-ever program of its kind in the county.
Another recipient in San Luis Obispo County was a dental care access and expansion project for uninsured and underinsured adults, managed by four nonprofits including the SLO Noor Foundation. It provides comprehensive dental care services not covered by Medi-Cal to those who could not otherwise afford them.
Lastly, funds were allocated to the Good Samaritan Shelter's Santa Maria Stabilization Center Project, which serves chronically homeless individuals with substance abuse, medical and legal complications. Three other nonprofits also provide staffing and support at the center.