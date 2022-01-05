Officials at Marian Regional Medical Center and other local Dignity Health hospitals implemented new visitation restrictions on Wednesday amid a surge of COVID-19 cases.
According to Dignity Health Central Coast spokeswoman Sara San Juan, the new rules apply to Marian Regional in Santa Maria, Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, and French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.
"While we are taking these precautions to be compliant with federal, state, and local guidance, the health care and best interest of our patients and community remains our first priority. By limiting the number of people in the hospital setting, we are following the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) guidelines for reducing the spread of COVID-19," San Juan said.
The restrictions limit patients' visitors to one person per day, with the exception of the pediatric and neonatal intensive care units. One visitor may be allowed to visit emergency room patients at the discretion of ER staff.
For labor and delivery, one care partner and a doula are permitted. Special consideration for visitors will be given on a case-by-case basis for compassionate care.
All visitors must wear masks while in the hospital and must present either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from 72 hours prior.
At Marian Regional and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital specifically, the main lobby and outpatient lobbies are closed to the public.