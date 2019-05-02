Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center, and Marian Regional Medical Center, which are Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals, have been recognized nationally by Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care.
Both AGCH and MRMC received the Partner for Change awards from Practice Greenhealth. The Partner for Change Award recognizes health care facilities that continuously improve and expand upon programs to eliminate mercury, reduce and recycle waste, source products sustainably, and more. Winning facilities must demonstrate that they are recycling at least 15 percent of their total waste, have reduced regulated medical waste, are on track to eliminate mercury, and have developed successful sustainability programs in many areas.
FHMC received the Partner Recognition award, which recognizes facilities that have a commitment to environmental improvements, and have achieved progress in several areas of the organization.
In addition, Marian was also honored with a Circle of Excellence award for scoring in the top tier for water conservation and efficiency. This category recognizes hospitals for exemplary programs in water conservation and efficiency. These early adopters boast fewer gallons of water consumption per square foot, tracking of implemented conservation projects, written plans to reduce water consumption over time and have water-tracking mechanisms in place.