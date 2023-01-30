The ninth annual Dignity Health Central Coast community health grants awards breakfast was held Monday where the healthcare provider awarded $393,000 in grant funding to non-profit partnerships in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Representatives from organizations that received funding were invited to a "Community Improvement Grants Program Award Breakfast." The grants were awarded to seven community collaborative projects and a total of 25 organizations that will benefit from the funding, according to Sue Anderson, president and CEO at Marian Regional Medical Center.

“Many of these organizations need the funding to help them survive and the work they do is so needed for our community,” said Anderson. “The health of our community is not just a hospital, it's about the whole community and whether it's homeless or meal insecurities, these organizations help that happen."

