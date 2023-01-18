The City of Santa Maria is seeking input from the community about the potential cost of recent storms that slammed into the area causing flooding, landslides and damage to property.  This preliminary damage assessment allows the city to determine the magnitude of costs that individuals, businesses and the community at large have incurred during the storms. 

Santa Barbara County residents are now be eligible to apply for federal financial assistance, and public agencies will be eligible to seek reimbursement for the removal of debris through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

These early damage assessments allow the city to provide a more accurate picture of the current damage to FEMA. 

