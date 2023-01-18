The
City of Santa Maria is seeking input from the community about the potential cost of recent storms that slammed into the area causing flooding, landslides and damage to property. This preliminary damage assessment allows the city to determine the magnitude of costs that individuals, businesses and the community at large have incurred during the storms.
Santa Barbara County residents are now be eligible to apply for federal financial assistance, and public agencies will be eligible to seek reimbursement for the removal of debris through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
These early damage assessments allow the city to provide a more accurate picture of the current damage to FEMA.
With FEMA now available, the agency will contact you directly to collect more specific information.
Take the survey at
https://arcg.is/0qn4LO or contact the Building Division of the City’s Community Development Department at 805-925-0951 extension 2241
Infórmele a la Ciudad de Santa María si las recientes tormentas de lluvia causaron daños a su propiedad, cuando sea posible.
La Ciudad está recopilando los costos iniciales de los daños en este momento. El proceso preliminar de evaluación de daños es un mecanismo utilizado para determinar el impacto y la magnitud de los daños y las necesidades resultantes de las personas, las empresas, el sector público y la comunidad en su conjunto.
No hay garantía de que los fondos de FEMA estén disponibles, pero la Ciudad necesita sus informes para tratar de recibir fondos. La ciudad solo necesita una estimación de los daños y el costo para brindarle a FEMA una imagen de los daños. Si hay asistencia disponible, FEMA le solicitará información más específica.
Complete la encuesta en
https://arcg.is/0qn4LO o comuníquese con la División de Construcción del Departamento de Desarrollo Comunitario de la Ciudad al (805) 925-0951 extensión 2241.
Se les pide a las empresas de Santa María que respondan a este cuestionario de la Cámara de Comercio del Valle de Santa María:
Damage, flooding left around the Santa Maria Valley after storm | Photos
Santa Maria, Orcutt deal with heavy rains during Monday's storm | Photos
Rain returns Saturday in Santa Maria | Photos
Heavy wind and rain hit Santa Maria Wednesday, more to be expected | Photos
