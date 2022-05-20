The Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel will hold a public meeting from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the new spent fuel storage system and respond to public comments and questions about it, a panel spokeswoman said.
The meeting will be held at the San Luis Obispo County Government Center at 1055 Monterey St. in San Luis Obispo and via Zoom. It also will be broadcast on SLOSPAN and local access Channel 21.
The in-person meeting will include an open house from 5 to 6 p.m., when members of the public can view exhibits and talk with panel members and representatives of plant owner Pacific Gas and Electric Co.
An in-depth presentation from PG&E will cover the new system selected to transfer and store all remaining spent fuel at the plant, and dry storage vendor Orano USA will also make a presentation, the spokeswoman said.
The panel will also review and respond to public comments and questions about the new system, and the California Energy Commission will provide a briefing on the new spent fuel storage system selection process.
A community open house that will include tours of the Diablo Canyon Independent Spent Fuel Storage Installation, where all spent fuel is stored in the interim, will be held in June, the spokeswoman said.
The public can register to attend the meeting via Zoom by visiting the Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel website at https://diablocanyonpanel.org/, where more information about the decommissioning also is available.