Diablo Canyon Power Plant Unit 2 reactor shut down for maintenance

Diablo Canyon Power Plant operators removed Unit 2 from service Thursday to perform maintenance on the control rod drive system, said a spokeswoman for plant owners Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

Susan Hosn, senior manager of PG&E’s Marketing and Communications, said the reactor shutdown will have no impact on customers’ electrical service.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hosn said the maintenance can’t be performed while the unit is operating, and once the work is complete, Unit 2 will be returned to service.

Diablo Canyon’s twin reactors operate independently, and Unit 1 is continuing to function at full power, she said.

When both units are in full operation, they produce approximately 2,300 net megawatts of electricity.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.