Diablo Canyon Power Plant Unit 2 reactor shut down for maintenance
Diablo Canyon Power Plant Unit 2 reactor shut down for maintenance

Diablo Canyon from the sea

The Unit 2 reactor at Diablo Canyon Power Plant has been shut down for maintenance work on the control rod drive system, a spokeswoman for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said.

 Mike Hodgson

Diablo Canyon Power Plant operators removed Unit 2 from service Thursday to perform maintenance on the control rod drive system, said a spokeswoman for plant owners Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

Susan Hosn, senior manager of PG&E’s Marketing and Communications, said the reactor shutdown will have no impact on customers’ electrical service.

Hosn said the maintenance can’t be performed while the unit is operating, and once the work is complete, Unit 2 will be returned to service.

Diablo Canyon’s twin reactors operate independently, and Unit 1 is continuing to function at full power, she said.

When both units are in full operation, they produce approximately 2,300 net megawatts of electricity.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

