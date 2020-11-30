You have permission to edit this article.
Diablo Canyon Power Plant Unit 2 reactor back online following maintenance

Diablo Canyon Power Plant operators returned the Unit 2 reactor to 100% power over the weekend after it was shut down for maintenance work on the electrical generator, located on the non-nuclear side of the plant.

Unit 2, which had been offline since Oct, 15, reached 100% power Saturday, said a spokeswoman for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. Unit 1 continued operating at full power throughout the Unit 2 shutdown.

Diablo Canyon Power Plant, a nuclear facility owned and operated by PG&E on the Pecho Coast north of Avila Beach, produces about 2,300 net megawatts of electricity from its two units.

