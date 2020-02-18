Diablo Canyon Power Plant's Unit 2 reactor back online

The Unit 2 reactor at Diablo Canyon Power Plant Unit 2 has been returned to service and was operating at 100% power as of Tuesday morning, said a spokeswoman for plant owner Pacific Gas and Electric Co.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Unit 2 was shut down on Thursday so workers could perform maintenance on the control rod drive system, work that could not be performed while the unit was operating, said Hillary Bouchenot, senior Marketing and Communications representative for PG&E.
Unit 1 remained at full power during the Unit 2 shutdown.
The twin units of Diablo Canyon Power Plant, located on the Pecho Coast north of Avila Beach, together produce approximately 2,300 net megawatts of electricity.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Mike Hodgson
County Reporter/Associate Editor
Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.