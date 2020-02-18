You are the owner of this article.
Diablo Canyon Power Plant's Unit 2 reactor back online

The Unit 2 reactor at Diablo Canyon Power Plant Unit 2 has been returned to service and was operating at 100% power as of Tuesday morning, said a spokeswoman for plant owner Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

Unit 2 was shut down on Thursday so workers could perform maintenance on the control rod drive system, work that could not be performed while the unit was operating, said Hillary Bouchenot, senior Marketing and Communications representative for PG&E.

Unit 1 remained at full power during the Unit 2 shutdown.

The twin units of Diablo Canyon Power Plant, located on the Pecho Coast north of Avila Beach, together produce approximately 2,300 net megawatts of electricity.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

