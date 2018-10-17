Emergency planning during Diablo Canyon Power Plant’s decommissioning will be the topic of the Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel’s monthly public meeting Wednesday, Oct. 24.
The meeting, to be held at the San Luis Obispo County Government Center at 1055 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo, will include a presentation by Bruce Watson, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s chief of reactor decommissioning, a spokeswoman for the panel said.
Panelists are community members who broadly reflect diverse community viewpoints and live in proximity to Diablo Canyon Power Plant, which is located on the Pecho Coast north of Avila Beach.
Representatives from Pacific Gas and Electric Co., the plant’s owner, will be on hand to discuss the status of decommissioning planning and to answer questions, the spokeswoman said
The meeting will start with an open house poster session from 6 to 6:30 p.m. for panelists and members of the public to speak with experts on the process of decommissioning nuclear power plants.
That will be followed by the public meeting from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel will provide input on community opinion to PG&E for its site-specific decommissioning plan, future land use and repurposing recommendations.
For more information about the panel, visit www.pge.com/engagementpanel.