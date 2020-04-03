You are the owner of this article.
Diablo Canyon decommissioning panel application period delayed
The window to apply for membership on the Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel has been delayed by the panel and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. due to the current COVID-19 emergency.

The 2020 application window originally opened March 12, but since then, the COVID-19 pandemic and associated shelter-at-home orders have disrupted or altered most school, work and civic activities, the company and panel said in a joint statement.

Given the nature of the crisis, PG&E and the panel agreed to delay the search for applicants to a future date.

The 30-day application window will be reopened and announced at a later date once the pandemic has subsided. Applications already received will be included in the selection process, the statement said.

All current members will remain on the panel until the 2020 membership process is completed.

The panel was created to foster open and frequent communication between members of the local community and PG&E on issues related to decommissioning Diablo Canyon Power Plant and the future use of its lands and facilities.

Panelists were selected from communities across San Luis Obispo County to broadly represent diverse viewpoints.

For more information, visit diablocanyonpanel.org or pge.com/engagementpanel.

