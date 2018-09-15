The lives of passed loved ones will be celebrated at the Dia de Los Muertos Festival from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell St.
Th free family-friendly event will feature entertainment, activities for youth, food and crafts vendors.
Be part of the celebration by creating a colorful altar (ofrenda) to honor a passed loved one, family member, friend or celebrity in the Dia de Los Muertos tradition. The offerings are the centerpieces of the festival and participants are encouraged to be as creative as possible. The deadline to register for an altar is Oct. 19.
There will also be a Catrines and Catrinas Contest. Dress up in the spirit of Day of the Dead. Awards will be given to the best catrin/catrina ensemble. Registration will take place on-site.
For more information, call the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260, or visit www.cityofsantamaria.org.