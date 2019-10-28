{{featured_button_text}}

Elaborate altars were on display Sunday during the Dia de los Muertos Festival at Veterans' Memorial Community Park in Santa Maria. 

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is celebrated annually from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 in Mexican culture, marked by traditional offerings, dance, food and drink.

As a lead-up to the holiday, residents in Santa Maria created colorful and creative altars (ofrendas) to honor loved ones, family members and friends who have died, displaying them at the community center on Sunday.

The family-friendly festival, which was organized by the Recreation and Parks Department, also included live entertainment, activities for youth, food and craft vendors. 

