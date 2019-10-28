Family members pose for a photo by their display during this year's Dia de los Muertos Festival at the Veterans' Memorial Community Center on Sunday. From left are Maria Flora, Martha Barrios, Petra Guzman and Teresa Vega, all of Santa Maria.
Alejandra Enciso Medina, of the Coaxochti Dancers of Santa Maria, blesses a memorial during this year's Dia de los Muertos Festival at the Veterans' Memorial Community Center on Sunday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Frank Cowan, Contributor
A member of the Coaxochti Dancers performs during this year's Dia de los Muertos Festival at Veterans' Memorial Community Park on Sunday.
Frank Cowan Contributor
A family poses for a photo during this year's Dia de los Muertos Festival at the Veterans' Memorial Community Center on Sunday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Part of a display during this year's Dia de los Muertos Festival at the Veterans' Memorial Community Center on Sunday.
Elaborate altars were on display Sunday during the Dia de los Muertos Festival at Veterans' Memorial Community Park in Santa Maria.
Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is celebrated annually from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 in Mexican culture, marked by traditional offerings, dance, food and drink.
As a lead-up to the holiday, residents in Santa Maria created colorful and creative altars (ofrendas) to honor loved ones, family members and friends who have died, displaying them at the community center on Sunday.
