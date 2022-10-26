Cuyama Dia de los Muertos.jpg

Youths parade through New Cuyama during a Dia de los Muertos celebration in this undated photo provided by Blue Sky Center, which has organized this year's celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the center, 1000 Perkins Road.

 Contributed

Blue Sky Center in New Cuyama will produce a Dia de los Muertos celebration this weekend using a $4,950 Humanities for All Quick Grant, an organization spokeswoman said.

California Humanities said the grant was awarded for BlueSky Center’s project titled “Día de los Muertos in the Cuyama Valley: Creatively cultivating youth empowerment, community ownership, and cross-cultural dialogue.”

Blue Sky Center established Cuyama Valley’s annual Día de los Muertos celebration in 2016 to honor its cultural significance to many residents of the community and to facilitate cross-cultural dialogue with residents who do not have a tradition of observing this holiday, the spokeswoman said.

