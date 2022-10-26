Blue Sky Center in New Cuyama will produce a Dia de los Muertos celebration this weekend using a $4,950 Humanities for All Quick Grant, an organization spokeswoman said.
California Humanities said the grant was awarded for BlueSky Center’s project titled “Día de los Muertos in the Cuyama Valley: Creatively cultivating youth empowerment, community ownership, and cross-cultural dialogue.”
Blue Sky Center established Cuyama Valley’s annual Día de los Muertos celebration in 2016 to honor its cultural significance to many residents of the community and to facilitate cross-cultural dialogue with residents who do not have a tradition of observing this holiday, the spokeswoman said.
This year’s free celebration for all will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Blue Sky Center, 1000 Perkins Road, adjacent to the airport.
Activities will include community altars, making flower crowns, face painting, poetry writing and music, and tacos and drinks will be on sale, with proceeds benefiting local youth.
Using grant funds, Blue Sky Center partnered with Corazón del Pueblo to bring creative writer and artist Samuel Duarte to Cuyama to facilitate workshops with local youth to create poetry for the Día de los Muertos event.
Duarte will also lead a free poetry writing workshop during the event.
Blue Sky Center is a place-based nonprofit organization that prioritizes projects and collaborations to celebrate the abundance of Cuyama.