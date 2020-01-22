Development in Kristin Smart case could be coming after mother told to 'be ready'

A development may be coming in the case of Kristin Smart, the Cal Poly freshman whose disappearance in 1996 remains unsolved, but the timing and nature of any announcement remains unknown.

Smart has been missing since May 25, 1996, after she walked away from an off-campus party and was never seen again. Her body has never been recovered, although she was declared legally dead in 2002.

The Cal Poly freshman was last seen walking back to her dorm room with Paul Flores, a 1995 Arroyo Grande High School graduate, who also was attending classes at the university at the time of Smart's disappearance.

Although no charges have ever been filed in the ongoing and active investigation, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department has considered Flores a person of interest from the beginning.

Smart's mother, Denise, in a Jan. 18 article published in the Stockton Record, said she was recently contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and told to be ready for a development in the case.

Denise said she was told by authorities, "Be ready. This is really going to be something you don't expect. We want to give you the support you need."