A puppy found abandoned at an illegal marijuana cultivation site with no food or water and lying amid fertilizers and hazardous chemicals is getting a new home.
One of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office detectives who found the pup while conducting a raid on the site in Cuyama Valley is adopting him, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
“This little guy made quite the impression on every detective and deputy on scene,” said the detective, whose name was withheld because of the nature of his assignment. “He is a little fighter and has quite the story to tell. I am excited to give him the home he deserves.”
While eradicating an illegal marijuana cultivation in the Cuyama Valley on Wednesday, sheriff’s detectives and deputies conducting a safety sweep of the property found the puppy lying on a pile of plastic surrounded by fertilizers and hazardous chemicals, Hoover said.
The puppy was slow to respond and lethargic, and a sheriff’s detective searching the area discovered the pup had been abandoned by the growers with no food or water in temperatures around 90 degrees, she said.
Based on the puppy’s condition and the fact that he was abandoned, the pilot of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff/Fire Air Support Unit being used in the operation agreed to transport him to Santa Maria for professional care.
“When the puppy arrived at the Santa Maria Animal Center, he was lethargic, salivating profusely, and he was reported to have vomited,” said Stacy Silva, community outreach coordinator for the Animal Center.
“His initial assessment by our veterinary team included a parvovirus test, which was negative,” Silva said, adding the puppy was transferred to PETS Hospital for observation.
“He was returned to the Santa Maria Animal Center the following morning as a bright, playful, happy 3-month-old puppy,” she said.
Silva said the puppy will remain in the Animal Center’s care until his holding period is up, then will be reunited with and adopted by his rescuers.
The detective adopting the puppy said he is pleased it is joining his family as well as the Sheriff’s Office family.
A name for pup has yet to be decided.
“The Special investigations Bureau would like the residents of Santa Barbara County to know that we are not solely concerned with eradicating illegal marijuana,” the detective added.
“We are also equally concerned with identifying the illegal disposal and use of hazardous chemicals as well as identifying animal cruelty, abuse and abandonment issues.”