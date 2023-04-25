The 34th annual Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival will kick off Friday and wrap up Sunday.
Organizers announced admission prices and other details on Tuesday. The event kicks off the beginning of strawberry season and "honors the importance of the berry to our local economy," organizers said Tuesday.
"Our community, young and old, is invited to come join in on the fun and have a BERRY good time!" the Santa Maria Fairpark said in a release.
The festival opens Friday with Senior Day. All seniors 62-and-over will receive free admission. Saturday is Kids Day, with children ages 6–11 paying $5 for admission. Children 5-and-under always receive free admission. Saturday features Monster Truck Thunder in the Michelob Ultra Minetti Arena. The arena will open at 5 p.m. and the show is from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets are available at the arena box office. Sunday is Fiesta Day featuring a Hispanic rodeo and concert, with an additional ticket required.
The SUN Center Stage will feature daily performances by local musicians and dancers. Local artists will display their strawberry-themed creations during the chalk festival. Kids’ chalk will be provided. “Sweet rides” will be on display in the Park Plaza and Mad Bomberz Car Club will have the building full of classic cars. The fairpark has also partnered with Vitalant to facilitate an on-site blood drive and donors will receive an admission ticket to the Santa Barbara County Fair.
General admission adult tickets, for those ages 12 through 61, are $15. Youth tickets, for those 6 to 11, and senior tickets, for those 62-and-up, are $13. Kids 5-and-under receive free admission every day.
Carnival ride wristbands are $40. Tickets can be bought online and shown at the gate.
For additional information, contact the Santa Maria Fairpark office at (805) 925-8824 or visit its website at www.santamariafairpark.com.