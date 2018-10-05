Despite public concerns about his controversial law enforcement career, the Guadalupe City Council plans to move forward with appointing Michael Cash as the city’s next police chief and director of public safety during its Tuesday meeting.
Guadalupe began its search for a new police chief six months ago and in July extended a conditional job offer to Michael Cash, who previously led the police department of Southwestern College. His employment contract calls for him to receive a base salary of $104,300.
If confirmed by the council, Cash will replace Gary Hoving, who served as Guadalupe’s police chief for the past five years before retiring at the end of September.
Hoving is widely credited with stabilizing the department following a tumultuous period under former Chief George Mitchell. In 2012 — months before he stepped down — Mitchell received a vote of no confidence from the Guadalupe Police Officers Association.
During a special meeting Sept. 25, the City Council was set to formally appoint Cash to the position during the closed session portion of the meeting but ultimately took no action on his appointment.
Since Oct. 1, Sgt. Carlos Limon has been serving as interim chief.
City officials on Friday said Cash was the "right fit" for the community and that Cash’s previous work at the San Diego Police Department, the San Diego Chargers, Southwestern College and work with FEMA, played a role in his selection.
Ramos said the City Council has done its due diligence in Cash's hiring.
"The council takes their role as public servants seriously and are satisfied that Mr. Cash who has successfully passed a comprehensive background investigation will do an excellent job as public safety director as supported by many unsolicited letters the city has received praising his character and commitment to public safety," Ramos said. "For the benefit of the entire community, we ask that Mr. Cash not be prejudged."
City Administrator Cruz Ramos said Cash was chosen out of a total of nine prescreened candidates.
Members of the public have raised concerns about incidents during Cash's time with the San Diego Police Department, the San Diego Chargers, and Southwestern College.
During his time with the San Diego Police Department, Cash received a four-day suspension for using excessive force after he struck a suspected drug offender in the face, according to a Los Angeles Times report. The suspension was upheld when reviewed by a Municipal Court judge.
According to a report in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Cash was fired by the San Diego Charges from his position as head of security after only six months on the job following curfew violations by a number of players prior to a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Cash was placed on administrative leave following an incident where he discharged his duty weapon in the police locker room, sending a bullet into an adjacent room where three people were, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. Cash claimed it was an accidental discharge.
During his time as Southwestern College’s top cop, Cash also faced allegations of making unauthorized hires of friends, mishandling a sexual assault investigation and filing inaccurate crime logs, according to reports in the Southwestern College Sun.