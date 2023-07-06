Santa Maria homeowners, contractors and design professionals have a new online portal available to apply for building and planning permits, search properties and permits, request and cancel inspections, pay fees and more.
The new online system can be used once applicants create and account at www.cityofsantamaria.org/etrakit. Additional information on how to register and on the types of uses can be found online, at https://tinyurl.com/ydnswa8p.
City of Santa Maria Community Development Director Chuen Wu said the portal is part of the city's commitment to providing excellent customer service and embracing technology.