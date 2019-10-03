Asia Maes was proud to show off her fairylike dress — constructed entirely out of newspapers — during a fashion show Thursday at the Pioneer Valley High School Performing Arts Center.
“It’s very beautiful. My teammates did a great job on it. I would wear it for homecoming,” Maes said.
The sophomore was one of six models who got glammed up for the school’s second Advanced Apparel Club Newspaper Fashion Show.
The show was the culmination of class periods that required teams to come up with a theme, a fashion design sketch, music and a written narrative.
Last year, the fashion show was held in family and consumer science teacher Melissa Diaz's classroom, but this year the instructor took the show to a larger venue in front of a group of spectators.
Diaz said the project puts the students' design and construction skills to the test, as they only could employ a handful of materials, including newspapers, tape, glue, staples and yarn.
"All of these students have had one year of basic construction and design," Diaz said, adding the class counts as a Career Technical Education course.
Maes’ dress featured fairylike wings created of newspaper — even a wand made out of cut-up news articles and tape to keep it together.
Six groups participated in the show, with four representatives in each group: a designer, seamstress, narrator and model.
"All four [members of each group] helped in all areas,” Diaz said.
The design students showcased their final designs in front of fellow classmates and instructors.
Maes’ dress was designed by the "Fantasy Fairy" group, which included Star Alcala, designer; Krystal Corral, seamstress; Allcela Botello, narrator; and Maes, the model.
“It was very, very fun,” Maes said. "It was a lot of stress in what we’re going to make. It took a lot of us and it took about a week or two [to finish]."
Each group was required to be creative using the allowed materials.
Some groups created V-neck dresses of the newspaper cuttings.
Another group gave its model the red-carpet look — a dress that could be worn by an actress walking down the catwalk, with a small handbag designed out of newspaper.
Cynthia Lona was the designer of the red-carpet dress. She had assists from Itzel Valdovinos as the seamstress, Daniella Avalos as the narrator and Jackie Corona as the model.
Each narrator shared not only the personal story behind the dress but described what was used to make the newspaper dress come to life.
“Our garment was a high-low dress that goes down all the way to the heels of the dress,” Avalos told the student spectators who had gathered to watch the show.
The “Senior Dream” group designed a school-related prom dress out of newspaper.
The group of designer Divina Pantoja, seamstress Aneesa Mejia and narrator Julianna Pinedo all turned their model, Yesenia Mora, into a prom queen.
“We chose this theme because in prom, you want to look like a queen and you want the spotlight on you — and this dress does just that,” Pinedo told the crowd, drawing applause.
Pinedo illustrated through words how the dress was designed with 35 folded triangles to help create the front and stretched to the knee.
The top was designed in a heart-shaped, sleeveless form. The back featured a “mermaid tail,” as Pinedo described.
“Now every girl wearing this dress will feel like a queen,” Pinedo said. “With or without this dress, every girl will look beautiful.”
Other group names included “Sophistication,” “The Great Gatsby Roaring '20s” and “Old Hollywood.”
The "Sophistication" group featured designer Amy Sanchez, seamstress Auxl Diaz, model Jesenia Clavel and narrator Mitzel Andrade.
The "Great Gatsby" quartet of designer Ana Elias, seamstress Daisy Salazar, model Yaretzy Lopez and narrator Carmen Valenzuela created their dress in a 1920s-style, sequined look.
The first group to take the stage was the “Old Hollywood” team, featuring designer Nathalia Silva, seamstress Natalie Cervantes, narrator Perla Chavez and model Maria Nunez.