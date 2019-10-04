The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and Santa Maria Valley Humane Society joined forces last week to help a wayward cat who had been living in the Northern Branch Jail construction site.
The cat, named Phoenix, was spotted by Sgt. Bill Wolf, who contacted the animal shelter after noticing the cat was living inside a seismic joint at the construction site, said Matt Chan, director of community engagement at the Humane Society.
The open joint in the building construction was scheduled to be filled with sealant, and the sheriff's office was concerned that the cat could be in danger of being hurt or displaced.
With assistance from the Humane Society, Phoenix was trapped on Sept. 27, Chan said.
The cat, now neutered and vaccinated, is with a foster "parent" from Woods Humane Society and will be relocated to serve as a barn cat.
Once operational, the Northern Branch Jail will collaborate with the Humane Society on an inmate dog training and cat socialization program.
Chan said anyone can contact the Humane Society about its Community Cats program, which provides loans of cat traps free of charge, along with free neutering, spaying and vaccinations.
Residents who are looking for resources to help with Community Cats can call Santa Maria Valley Humane Society at 805-349-3435, ext. 6.