North County public officials, industry representatives, educators, and local business people gathered to honor DenMat with the 2018 Technology Innovation Award, and discuss the future of innovation in the region during the EconAlliance annual dinner and Future Forum at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton.
EconAlliance Executive Director Jennelle Osborne said the event Thursday was a diverse representation of the ag and wine industries, banking, manufacturing, education, energy, trade and entrepreneurs.
DenMat, which was recognized for the nonprofit's innovation award, is a global dental innovation and manufacturing company located in Lompoc. The purpose of the award is to recognize local organizations and individuals that create value in Northern Santa Barbara County through innovation.
"EconAlliance is very thrilled with this year’s winner. [DenMat] strove to remain in Northern Santa Barbara County as it grew in 2013 rather than move to a larger city. Not only did they maintain jobs and local employment, but they increased these numbers after relocating from Santa Maria to Lompoc, all while acquiring several additional companies, and for the most part, bringing them under one roof in Lompoc over the past four years," Osborne said.
She said DenMat was specifically recognized for its “Addictive-Reductive Template (A.R.T.™) for Lumineers®. A.R.T.™, a minimally invasive dentistry process which increases case acceptance by patients and thereby enhances business opportunities for dentists worldwide.
They are acknowledged as a leader for having produced innovative, high-quality dental products from the company's founding in 1974 in Santa Maria to its current Lompoc facility, where it employs over 300 local residents.
"They are a shining example of a manufacturer growing with continued success and investment on the Central Coast," Osborne said.
MindBody CEO Rick Stollmeyer, the event keynote speaker, presented "Software Changing the World: Tech Drivers & Demands," offering his perspective on the global competitiveness of the Central Coast, and the ever-growing importance of tech skill-building for personal/career survival.
Stollmeyer described the challenges and successes of developing a software as a service product for an industry he initially knew nothing about. But through his passion for providing customer service and reducing the work for entrepreneurs in the health and beauty industry, he persevered and built a company, MindBody, that is reflective of his commitment, according to Osborne.
"He tells an amazing story of a company that grew out of a conscious effort to remain on the Central Coast and provide not only software that is utilized for quality of life service providers, but MindBody itself, providing quality of life careers for all backgrounds not only in San Luis Obispo but now Santa Maria," Obsorne said.
Also speaking was Regional Director of the Pacific South Network in the U.S. Department of Commerce International Trade Administration, Richard M. Swanson, Jr., who oversees Nevada, California and Hawaii, including Guam and other U.S. territories.
"Richard Swanson managed to arrive after being caught in the Hill Fire on his route north to the event," Osborne said. She said he delivered a dynamic overview of how the District Export Council is here to support local industries in their international markets.
"We appreciate everyone attending and supporting our nonprofit annual dinner and auction," she said.
