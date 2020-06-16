Demonstrators rally at Santa Maria City Hall over pool, police concerns
top story

Demonstrators rally at Santa Maria City Hall over pool, police concerns

From the June 16 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today series
  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
061620 SM demonstrations 01.jpg
Buy Now

People advocating for reopening Santa Maria's Paul Nelson Aquatic Center before January 2021 gather behind City Hall in hope of seeing a Santa Maria City Council member before a council meeting inside on Tuesday. Santa Maria city staff have proposed keeping the pool closed in response to COVID-19 budget challenges. The council was set to discuss the proposal as part of budget talks Tuesday night. See full story at santamariatimes.com and in Thursday's Santa Maria Times.
061620 SM demonstrations 02.jpg
Buy Now

Black Lives Matter, police supporters and police defunders share the courtyard for demonstrations outside City Hall during the Santa Maria City Council meeting inside on Tuesday.
061620 SM demonstrations 03.jpg
Buy Now

Daniella Naumescu and other pool supporters chant and hold signs up to the windows at City Hall during the Santa Maria City Council meeting inside on Tuesday.
061620 SM demonstrations 04.jpg
Buy Now

Police supporters wave signs on Broadway during demonstrations outside City Hall during the Santa Maria City Council meeting inside on Tuesday.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Santa Maria sets new record high temperature
Local News

Santa Maria sets new record high temperature

  • Updated

The heat that baked Santa Maria this week set a new record high for June 10 when it hit 91 degrees at 11:30 a.m. at the Santa Maria Public Airport, said John Lindsey, meteorologist at Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News