Demonstrators rally at City Hall in support of local protest leaders facing charges

Over 50 demonstrators from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties gathered outside Santa Maria City Hall on Thursday, calling for the San Luis Obispo Police Department to drop charges against local protest leaders Elias Bautista and Tianna Arata.

Rally attendees and speakers argued that Bautista, an organizer from Santa Maria, and Arata, an organizer of recent Black Lives Matter protests in San Luis Obispo, were both targeted for their leadership in protests.

Arata, 20, was arrested on July 21 at the end of a Black Lives Matter protest in San Luis Obispo while returning to her car. The San Luis Obispo Police Department has recommended that she be charged on five felony and three misdemeanor charges — one count of inciting a riot, one count of unlawful assembly, one count of conspiracy, four counts of false imprisonment and one count of resisting arrest.

The police department has argued that Arata's continued leadership of protests, including those where protests marched on Highway 101, are what led to her arrest.

Bautista, 22, was arrested after allegedly attempting to stop officers from arresting Arata that night, for charges of resisting arrest and taking a person from the lawful custody of a peace officer, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The arrest and pending charges for both Bautista and Arata have elicited outrage locally and, in the case of Arata, nationally.

Final charges for Bautista and Arata still are being determined by the District Attorney's Office, according to San Luis Obispo District Attorney Dan Dow.