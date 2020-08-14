Demonstrators rally at City Hall in support of local protest leaders facing charges

Over 50 demonstrators from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties gathered outside Santa Maria City Hall on Thursday, calling for the San Luis Obispo Police Department to drop charges against local protest leaders Elias Bautista and Tianna Arata.
Rally attendees and speakers argued that Bautista, an organizer from Santa Maria, and Arata, an organizer of recent Black Lives Matter protests in San Luis Obispo, were both targeted for their leadership in protests.
Arata, 20, was arrested on July 21 at the end of a Black Lives Matter protest in San Luis Obispo while returning to her car. The San Luis Obispo Police Department has recommended that she be charged on five felony and three misdemeanor charges — one count of inciting a riot, one count of unlawful assembly, one count of conspiracy, four counts of false imprisonment and one count of resisting arrest.
The police department has argued that Arata's continued leadership of protests, including those where protests marched on Highway 101, are what led to her arrest.
Bautista, 22, was arrested after allegedly attempting to stop officers from arresting Arata that night, for charges of resisting arrest and taking a person from the lawful custody of a peace officer, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
The arrest and pending charges for both Bautista and Arata have elicited outrage locally and, in the case of Arata, nationally.
Final charges for Bautista and Arata still are being determined by the District Attorney's Office, according to San Luis Obispo District Attorney Dan Dow.
Both Bautista and Arata were released from custody by July 22, according to jail logs.
The Thursday demonstration was organized by multiple groups, including the Central Coast Organization, Santa Maria Youth Abolitionists, Chicano Renaissance and Abolition Action.
With Arata's case gaining national attention over the past two weeks, organizers and speakers reminded those in attendance to also raise awareness and show support for Bautista.
"In our fight for justice, we cannot forget about Elias," said Valentina, a member of Santa Maria Youth Abolitionists. "Elias is our leader here in Santa Maria."
Bautista's mother Patricia Solorio, who spoke at the rally during a teach-in, described Bautista's long-standing involvement in fighting for social justice.
"Our family has been a part of Santa Maria protests since forever," Solorio said. "[Elias] and all of you don't need permission to stand up and protest. Protests are disruptive, that's the point."
During the demonstration, members of the Chicano Renaissance, a Chicano art activism group based in Santa Maria and Guadalupe, set up tables with snacks, water, hand sanitizer, masks and art supplies for participants to make signs.
Member Lupita Rios said the group was invited to help with the demonstration by the Central Coast Organization, and that they were eager to help.
"A lot of the issues happening in [San Luis Obispo] also impact Santa Maria," Rios said. "We're here as Chicano and Latino youth, to stand with Tianna and Elias in whatever way we can, and for us as Chicanos, it's with art. That's what we want to contribute."
A member of the Central Coast Organization, who declined to be named, spoke to participants about how the two youth leaders were being charged in order to deter others from fighting against police brutality and racism, citing the legacy of the Black Panthers.
"They [Elias and Tianna] are political targets," the individual said. "The United States government has a history of silencing and criminalizing political figures."
Between teach-ins in front of City Hall, demonstrators held up signs and chanted along Broadway, saying "Whose lives matter, Black lives matter" and "Hey you, Dan Dow, drop the charges right now."
Simultaneously, a smaller group of residents who appeared to have gathered in a counter-protest stood nearby chanting, "All lives matter." A third group of individuals protesting the restrictions on hair salons and other small businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic stood across the street at the Town Center.
Some individuals protesting in favor of small businesses and hair salons joined in with the counter-protesters.
"I'm a small business owner in Santa Maria. Mine is still going, but I wanted to help the salon owners," said Santa Maria resident Seasun McGuire, adding that she chose to join the counter-protesters in "support of the police."
