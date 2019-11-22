{{featured_button_text}}

The demolition of Lompoc’s old municipal pool building is officially underway.

Sections of the 65-year-old building, including some walls and windows, were removed during demolition work that took place from Wednesday through Friday, and the concrete roof is slated to be torn down over the next week.

The work on the building, which sits in front of Lompoc City Hall and has been abandoned for 19 years, is being carried out by American Wrecking Inc. The demolition has a projected completion date of early February 2020, according to a Lompoc spokeswoman.

The demolition of the building was approved by the Lompoc City Council on Sept. 17. The total cost of the project is estimated at $472,650.

The city of Lompoc issued a statement in late October noting that several parking spots at the Lompoc Civic Center — the plaza that houses City Hall, Santa Barbara County court buildings, and the Lompoc Police Department’s headquarters — will be blocked off throughout the duration of the demolition project.

The pool structure initially opened in 1954 and was once among the city’s top recreation destinations. Multiple engineering reports found that the building was unable to withstand earthquakes, however, and it was ultimately closed for good in May 2000.

