The demolition of Lompoc’s old municipal pool building is officially underway.
Sections of the 65-year-old building, including some walls and windows, were removed during demolition work that took place from Wednesday through Friday, and the concrete roof is slated to be torn down over the next week.
The work on the building, which sits in front of Lompoc City Hall and has been abandoned for 19 years, is being carried out by American Wrecking Inc. The demolition has a projected completion date of early February 2020, according to a Lompoc spokeswoman.
The city of Lompoc issued a statement in late October noting that several parking spots at the Lompoc Civic Center — the plaza that houses City Hall, Santa Barbara County court buildings, and the Lompoc Police Department’s headquarters — will be blocked off throughout the duration of the demolition project.
The pool structure initially opened in 1954 and was once among the city’s top recreation destinations. Multiple engineering reports found that the building was unable to withstand earthquakes, however, and it was ultimately closed for good in May 2000.
112219 Lompoc pool demolition 10.jpg
The first stage of demolition of the old Lompoc pool is nearly complete, with destruction of the concrete roof scheduled to begin next week.
Len Wood Staff
112219 Lompoc pool demolition 02.jpg
The first stage of demolition of Lompoc’s old municipal pool building is nearly complete, with destruction of the concrete roof scheduled to begin next week.
Len Wood, Staff
112219 Lompoc pool demolition 03.jpg
Workers plan the next stage of demolition of Lompoc’s old municipal pool building.
Len Wood, Staff
112219 Lompoc pool demolition 01.jpg
Windows, some walls and attached structures of Lompoc’s old municipal pool building have been demolished, with destruction of the concrete roof scheduled to begin next week.
Len Wood, Staff
112219 Lompoc pool demolition 04.jpg
Dirt has been placed in the shallow end of the old Lompoc pool to allow demolition. The first stage of the work is nearly complete, with destruction of the concrete roof scheduled to begin next week.
Len Wood, Staff
112219 Lompoc pool demolition 05.jpg
Outside stairs leading to the old Lompoc pool have been demolished to deter trespassers from looking in the windows. Destruction of the concrete roof scheduled to begin next week.
Len Wood Staff
112219 Lompoc pool demolition 06.jpg
The first stage of demolition of the old Lompoc pool is nearly complete, with destruction of the concrete roof scheduled to begin next week.
Len Wood Staff
112219 Lompoc pool demolition 07.jpg
The first stage of demolition of the old Lompoc pool is nearly complete, with destruction of the concrete roof scheduled to begin next week.
Len Wood, Staff
112219 Lompoc pool demolition 08.jpg
The first stage of demolition of the old Lompoc pool is nearly complete, with destruction of the concrete roof scheduled to begin next week.
Len Wood, Staff
112219 Lompoc pool demolition 09.jpg
The first stage of demolition of the old Lompoc pool is nearly complete, with destruction of the concrete roof scheduled to begin next week.
Len Wood Staff
112219 Lompoc pool demolition 11.jpg
The first stage of demolition of the old Lompoc pool is nearly complete, with destruction of the concrete roof scheduled to begin next week.
Len Wood Staff
Lompoc Record photo June 1958s 007.jpg
Lompoc Municipal Pool swimmers are shown in June 1958.
IMG_8733.JPG
The top story in the March 22, 1955 edition of the Lompoc Record previewed the opening of the Municipal Pool on March 24.
Newspapers.com
The_Lompoc_Record_Thu__Feb_24__1955_.jpg
An architect's model, shown in the Feb. 24, 1955 Lompoc Record, shows the plan for the Municipal Pool.
The_Lompoc_Record_Thu__Dec_29__1955_.jpg
Construction of the Municipal Pool is shown in a picture in the Lompoc Record's December 29, 1955 edition. The pool was opened in March 1956.
March 1956 opening
Lompoc Mayor Ray Jacobs formally opens the Municipal Pool March 24, 1956 with a ribboh-cutting ceremony, in photo at top. Below, the first swimmers wait in line hours before the opening.
Lompoc Record file
Lompoc Record photos 009.jpg
Lompoc Municipal Pool swimmers are shown in the 1950s.
IMG_8732.JPG
Swim team members practice in the Lompoc Municipal Pool in the 1960s.
IMG_8729.JPG
Swimmers begin a race at the Lompoc Municipal Pool in the 1950s.
Lompoc Record photo August 1958 002.jpg
Lompoc Municipal Pool swimmers are shown in August 1958.
IMG_8730.JPG
Swimmers begin a race at the Lompoc Municipal Pool in the 1950s.
The_Lompoc_Record_Mon__Jul_11__1966_.jpg
Young swimmers in the Lompoc Marlins Swim Club practice in the Municipal Pool in July 1966.
The_Lompoc_Record_Fri__Jul_17__1970_.jpg
Lompoc Marlins Swim Club members pose for a team photo outside the Municipal Pool in a photo published July 17, 1970 in the Lompoc Record.
The_Lompoc_Record_Fri__Jul_2__1982_.jpg
Longtime swim instructor Mary Berkey teaches Kathleen Sowinski how to dive, in a Lompoc Record photo by Dan Duffy, published July 2, 1982.
The_Lompoc_Record_Thu__Jan_21__1988_.jpg
The Marlins Swim Team works out at the Municipal pool in this January 21, 1988 picture in the Lompoc Record.
The_Lompoc_Record_Wed__May_19__1982_.jpg
The Lompoc Record May 19,1982 edition describes programs offered at the Municipal Pool.
