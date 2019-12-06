The Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley will host Santa Barbara native Daraka Larimore-Hall, 2nd vice president of the California State Democratic Party, at its holiday dinner on Dec. 19.
The annual event is open to the public and will feature entertainment, special presentations and prizes.
It will be held at the local United Domestic Workers of America (UDW) headquarters, 402 S. Miller St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a turkey dinner served at 6 p.m. A vegetarian option is available.
Larimore-Hall grew up in Santa Barbara, where he first got involved in activism as a high school student opposing the first Gulf War. Since graduating with honors from the University of Chicago in 1999, Daraka has worked as a political organizer on electoral and issue-based campaigns throughout the United States and Europe. He is currently finishing a doctorate in sociology at UC Santa Barbara.
Reservations and payment of $45 per person must be paid in advance and received by Monday, Dec. 16. Be sure to indicate if you prefer the vegetarian meal.
The ActBlue link at the club's website, santamariademocrats.info can be used to pay online with a credit card or Paypal. Checks can also be delivered to DCSMV headquarters, located at 327 Plaza Dr., Suite 2. Office hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Table sponsorships are available with name on event poster.
For additional information, call 805-349-2708 or email dcsmv@dcsmv.net.