Eleven creepy rooms connected by three freaky hallways filled with bizarre beings will greet frightseekers who attend the last weekend of the second annual Righetti High School Haunted House this Saturday and Sunday.
Tour guides will lead tourists through the “Twisted Carnival,” designed by Warrior drama students, built inside the Black Box Theatre and populated by a ringmaster, sideshow characters and one demented clown, said drama teacher Elesa Carlson.
“It’s created around this character Bubbles the clown, who travels around with this carnival,” Carlson explained. “He is a murderous clown.”
The frightening journey through the circus of terror will begin as tour guides direct visitors to a stage where the ringmaster will tell them the scary tale of Bubbles the clown, Carlson said.
Tourists then will enter the carnival and sneak backstage to witness unexplainable behind-the-scenes horrors, follow disturbing contests and view terrifying sights.
Eventually, visitors will make their way into the ghastly lair where Bubbles hides his victims — and a dreadful room where he's joined by his friends.
“Beware of what waits in every room,” Carlson said. “There are sideshow characters, sideshow contests — and his victims — in various rooms. There are many, many surprises, which makes it fun. There are surprises at every turn.”
Carlson said what makes the Righetti haunted house unique is that it was an idea the students came up with last year, the whole thing was designed by students and students are in character walking guests through the maze of rooms.
The art club helped paint scenery and props, and a former student came in to teach a theater makeup class.
“It’s a great introduction to theater that’s relatable,” Carlson said, adding that, in all, 30 students are involved in the haunted house that opened last weekend. “It’s been very popular. We’ve had a lot of enthusiasm from the community.”
She said she noticed the first two days that people were coming in groups — sports teams, church groups and social groups — and visiting another haunted house or heading to a pumpkin patch, “just making a day of it.”
Carlson emphasized this is the last weekend for the haunt, as it won’t be open Halloween.
Safe and fun kid tours are scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m., but she said they are really aimed at “older elementary students, not smaller young children.”
Fright tours take place from 6 to 9 p.m. inside the Black Box Theatre in Room 403 on the Righetti campus at 941 E. Foster Road, Santa Maria.
The cost of admission is $5, parking is free and popcorn and candy will be for sale.