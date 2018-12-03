A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket is slated to be launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Friday as part of a mission for the National Reconnaissance Office.
The liftoff is scheduled for a window that will open at 8:19 p.m. It will occur from VAFB’s Space Launch Complex-6.
Details about the specific payload were not publicly revealed, as is customary with launches for the National Reconnaissance Office.
Col. Bob Reeves, the vice commander of the 30th Space Wing at VAFB, will be the space launch commander.
“Team V has put in a lot of hard work for this launch,” Reeves said, according to 30th Space Wing public affairs. “We are dedicated to mission success and proud to work alongside United Launch Alliance and the National Reconnaissance Office.”
The 4th Space Launch Squadron is slated to execute integrated launch operations with a focus on mission assurance.
“Every mission is unique and this Delta IV Heavy launch is a prime example of teamwork with a laser focus on mission success," said Lt. Col. Kenneth Decker, 4th SLS commander and Air Force Launch Director for the mission. “Our mission assurance technicians and engineers have worked diligently with United Launch Alliance and the other mission partners to reduce risk in order to assure mission safety and security. The men and women of the 4 SLS are proud to contribute to this important mission.”
On Monday, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was launched from VAFB as part of the “Spaceflight SSO-A: SmallSat Express” mission.