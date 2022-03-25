Delta High School's robotic's team is aiming to help younger kids by hosting a robotics tournament for students in the Lucia Mar Unified School District on Saturday.
In conjunction with Nipomo High School's robotics team, which is hosting the event in the Nipomo High cafeteria, Delta High School robotics team's 12 members will give over 100 younger students hands-on experience with robotics competitions.
"To see hundreds of kids having fun and getting excited about this type of technology makes it fun for me too," said Delta senior Freddy Sanchez.
The idea for the event was born after more than 20 robotics teams at schools like Ocean View Elementary and Paudling and Mesa middle schools were not able attend seasonal VEX IQ robotics events due to COVID.
"This was not a hard sell to my students," said Jeff Cooper, Delta's coach. "Our Delta robotics team was excited about the opportunity to give more kids a chance to learn about robotics and to gain valuable experiences on how to run such an event at the same time."
"Being in robotics is a lot more than just building a robot, it's about building a community," said junior Andrew Limon. "There are many ways to be involved."
The high school students help set up the fields, electronics and referee, among other roles. They held similar events on Feb. 26 and March 12.
"It would be great to host events like this for students from our own schools in Santa Maria," said junior Zoe Ward, who takes on the role of master of ceremonies during matches, running the tournament software.
To learn more or help Delta robotics, call 805-937-6356.