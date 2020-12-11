You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Delta High School, local nonprofits hold holiday drive-through donation event

Delta High School, local nonprofits hold holiday drive-through donation event

Delta High School, in partnership with local nonprofits, held a holiday drive-through donation event for student families on Thursday evening, distributing food and other necessities to over 200 families.

In years past, Delta officials have organized an on-campus holiday store with free gifts for school families in need. This winter, the school partnered with organizations including Catholic Charities, Santa Barbara County Rescue Mission, Altrusa International of Golden Valley Inc., Element Church, Crestwood Church and Costco, according to Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District spokesman Kenny Klein.

With the items gathered by participating partners, baskets donated to families on Wednesday included blankets, towels, hygiene products and groceries, Klein said. 

Delta High School faculty were happy to help out school families in need.

“It is amazing to be able to support our kids and their families during this crazy time of isolation. We are so thankful so many people are reaching out to make sure the holidays are full of joy," said Delta English and art teacher Glynda Maddaleno. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News