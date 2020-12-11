Delta High School, local nonprofits hold holiday drive-through donation event

Delta High School, in partnership with local nonprofits, held a holiday drive-through donation event for student families on Thursday evening, distributing food and other necessities to over 200 families.

In years past, Delta officials have organized an on-campus holiday store with free gifts for school families in need. This winter, the school partnered with organizations including Catholic Charities, Santa Barbara County Rescue Mission, Altrusa International of Golden Valley Inc., Element Church, Crestwood Church and Costco, according to Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District spokesman Kenny Klein.

With the items gathered by participating partners, baskets donated to families on Wednesday included blankets, towels, hygiene products and groceries, Klein said.

Delta High School faculty were happy to help out school families in need.

“It is amazing to be able to support our kids and their families during this crazy time of isolation. We are so thankful so many people are reaching out to make sure the holidays are full of joy," said Delta English and art teacher Glynda Maddaleno.

