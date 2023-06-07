Over 340 Delta High School students graduated Wednesday evening during the commencement ceremony at Righetti High School.
The continuation school in Orcutt had 345 graduates in its Class of 2023.
Principal Nathaniel Maas led the school's ceremonies on a cool Wednesday evening. Mai Cole served as the class valedictorian and Audrie Stice was the class salutatorian.
It was the first of four graduations in two days for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District as Righetti, Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley will hold their ceremonies on Thursday.
Delta High School holds graduation Wednesday in Santa Maria | Photos