The Delta High School robotics team received word last week that they have earned a coveted invitation to the VEX VRC Robotics State Championship Tournament at Cal Poly on March 4.
The team qualified after being finalists at a regional tournament last October. Recently, two robots built by Delta students also placed at a tournament hosted by San Luis Obispo High School on Jan. 21. Delta competed against teams from larger high schools as well as science and technology magnet schools from around the state.
Lead engineer, programmer and driver Andrew Limon said, "I am very proud of how far we've gone and how much our robot has improved with the design, coding , and also my driving."
Lead engineer and driver, Jose Quintanar, added, "We have so much more work to do before the state championship. We have already competed against many of the teams that will be there so we know what our robots must do, and we will be ready...oh yeah, let's go!"
"So many students from our area have the potential when it comes to these authentic engineering activities,’’ said coach Jeff Cooper. “They just need the opportunity and the support. We are excited about this opportunity, especially because our students only get a year to learn robotics and compete, whereas students in other schools have four years. Look for the championship tournament to be live streamed on YouTube March 4.’’