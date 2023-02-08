The Delta High School robotics team received word last week that they have earned a coveted invitation to the VEX VRC Robotics State Championship Tournament at Cal Poly on March 4.

The team qualified after being finalists at a regional tournament last October. Recently, two robots built by Delta students also placed at a tournament hosted by San Luis Obispo High School on Jan. 21. Delta competed against teams from larger high schools as well as science and technology magnet schools from around the state.

Lead engineer, programmer and driver Andrew Limon said, "I am very proud of how far we've gone and how much our robot has improved with the design, coding , and also my driving."

0
0
0
0
0