DeGraff, rock violinist, to headline Lompoc Concert Association's first show of 2020

Adam DeGraff, an accomplished violinist, composer, producer and educator, will be the featured performer at the Lompoc Concert Association’s first show of 2020, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St.

DeGraff started his career as an orchestral musician, but then began experimenting with rock violin, songwriting, alternative music education and traditional organic farming practices. For the Lompoc concert, he is scheduled to perform his one-of-a-kind rock violin show.

Single tickets for the concert are $25 for adults and $5 for children.

DeGraff, thanks to gaining fame on YouTube, has performed at corporate events, NFL halftime shows, concerts for U.S. presidents, senators and governors, and live shows at some of the most prestigious concert venues, according to his website at www.adamviolin.com.

DeGraff’s current tour, titled Rock Violin Neat, features a selection of songs from his catalog of original works.

The Lompoc Concert Association was formed in 1948 as Lompoc Community Concert Association. The all-volunteer nonprofit organization bills itself as being committed to enriching the cultural life of Lompoc through live performances.

For more information on the Feb. 7 concert, call 805-588-5971 or visit the Lompoc Concert Association’s website at www.lompocconcert.org.

