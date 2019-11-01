A group of Lompoc area teenagers got a crash course this summer in mural creation, and the result of their labor was formally unveiled this week on the side of a western Lompoc building.
Eight students, ranging in age from 12 to 17, participated in this year’s Teen Arts Mentorship Program, which was funded and coordinated by The Arts Fund. Under the direction of Louie Regalado, a Lompoc artist who served as mentor, the students spent a week planning and creating the underwater/space-themed mural that is on display at 524 W. Ocean Ave. It was formally introduced during an Oct. 27 ceremony.
The weeklong exercise not only gave the students potentially valuable experience in technical artistry, but it also gave them insight into the business side of commissioning and creating artwork.
Regalado, who also served as a mentor last year for the mural program’s first foray into Lompoc, acted as a client and let the students conceive and create the mural. He said he was intentionally vague with his request — as clients often are — and asked for something with a sci-fi theme that included elements of opposites coming together.
The students ultimately settled on a piece that combined deep space with the deep sea. They completed the mural over 30 hours — six hours per day for five days.
The mural, among its primary concepts, features a kraken swarming a planet while an astronaut shoots a bubble gun at it and two other astronauts take photos and notes. A fourth astronaut is shown in the distance attempting to reel in a fish.
“It was a fun piece, and the students came up with the idea,” Regalado said.
He said the students used the first day of the program, which took place in August, to sketch out ideas. On day two, they reviewed those concepts to whittle down the elements they wanted to keep for the final piece.
After the mural was completed, Regalado said he was blown away by the result. He said that multiple students also expressed appreciation for the program.
One student, he said, noted there are a lot of art-related programs in Lompoc for young kids, like crafting gatherings, and also a lot for adults, like wine and painting events. That student, according to Regalado, pointed out that she couldn't find any similar programs locally for teens.
“Here, in the 'City of Arts and Flowers,' that’s a pretty sad thing,” he said, referring to Lompoc's motto. “She said she was really happy to find this program and was really grateful to have it because it was the best part of her summer. There were a few students who said that, so that was pretty cool. And it really shows how much something like this is needed, and not only for the summer.”
The Art Fund, based in Santa Barbara, has a stated mission “to create, fund and administer programs and projects that foster the arts for the people of Santa Barbara County; to act as a catalyst which maximizes the effectiveness of arts resources and to nurture collaborative relationships with other arts organizations.”
Regalado, whose own work as a muralist includes the pieces located at the Northside Shopping Center and on the Lompoc Beans building, said he was hopeful the program could expand.
“I think having this program become a seasonal thing would be very beneficial,” he said. “I don’t think it’s something that can hold up in other cities; in this city we’re pretty open to having murals … especially when they’re created by students.
“When it’s quality work, like this one is, I just see it being a beneficial thing for the community,” he added, “because we revitalize the city by putting up great artwork and students get to have that privilege of feeling pride in their community instead of wondering why there’s nothing to do here.”