County fairs are well-known for their unique menu of foods — often found nowhere else — that are usually barbecued, grilled or deep-fried and frequently served on a stick.
The Santa Barbara County Fair is no different.
Fairgoers can find such popular classics as corn dogs — plain, wrapped in bacon and up to two feet long — churros, candied and carameled apples, cotton candy and kettle corn.
“There’s nothing like a corn dog at a county fair,” said Matt Reznik, of Los Angeles, who was eating a two-footer Saturday slathered in mustard. “The ones you get at fast-food joints or frozen at the market just don’t taste the same. … When I go to a fair, I’ve gotta get a corn dog.”
Kettle corn is another popular bit of fair fare, and Silvia Garcia, of locally owned G Brothers Kettle Corn, has a good idea why.
“It’s a mix of sweet and salty,” she said at the booth offering regular, strawberry, blueberry, cheddar, caramel, spicy cheddar and zebra flavors. “So it’s not just so sweet.”
But many fair vendors seem to have a penchant for deep-fry practically everything — mushrooms, artichoke hearts, bacon-wrapped jalapeños, zucchini sticks, cupcakes, Oreos, Twinkies and Snickers.
This year, fairgoers discovered a new deep-fried treat that’s so unique the batter is patented, and despite how weird it sounds, those who try it usually give it a thumbs-up.
Tony Cardinali and his crew are serving up deep-fried watermelon, from Cardinali’s Wood Fired Barbecue, in the middle of the main food aisle near the carnival entrance.
“People say, ‘Oh, that sounds gross,’” Cardinali said. “Then they try it, and their friends try it, and they come back for more.”
Cardinali said his creation, which has been featured on numerous national television shows and won multiple awards, came about by chance and circumstance 12 years ago.
“I was invited to this event, but everyone had to have something made with watermelon,” said Cardinali, whose concession features foods like barbecued ribs, turkey legs and fries. “I just said, ‘How about deep-fried watermelon?’”
Finding himself committed, he spent three months and about 100 attempts before he got it right.
“I had to come up with a batter that would stick to the watermelon,” Cardinali explained. “Regular batter won’t stick. It slides off.”
He finally came up with a mixture that not only sticks to the watermelon but also looks good and tastes good. The ingredients are secret, and the batter is patented.
“A lot of people have tried to imitate it, but [regular batter] just doesn’t work,” Cardinali said. “We’re the only ones that do it.”
The oil also must be the right type at just the right temperature, and the cooking time must be precise.
“The very first one blew up when I put it in the oil,” Cardinali recalled. “You know, watermelon is 92 percent water. … If the oil is too hot, it will flash over. If it’s too cool, the batter gets doughy. Cook it too long, the watermelon gets warm. You want the watermelon cool and crisp inside.”
Served on a thick wooden stick, the deep-fried watermelon wedges are drizzled with strawberry sauce, lightly dusted with powdered sugar and topped with a maraschino cherry.
Cardinali’s creation has proven such a hit at festivals and fairs that he goes through 40,000 pounds of watermelon a year — “that’s a whole trainload,” he said — selling 500 to 1,000 deep-fried wedges at an average fair at $10 each.
Mack Allen of Santa Barbara, who was finishing off a wedge as he headed for the carnival, said he was skeptical at first but pleasantly surprised after taking a bite.
“It’s really different,” he said. “An unusual combination of flavors. But it’s good. It’s really good. I think I’ll have to go back and get one for my wife.”
Swine, sheep and steer move into Santa Maria Fairpark ahead of 128th Santa Barbara County Fair
Hundreds of first-time and veteran showmen guided their cattle, hogs, goats and sheep into the Sana Maria Fair Park on Sunday for arrival day at the 128th Santa Barbara County Fair.
Gates to the fair won't open until Wednesday, but on Monday, members of local chapters of the National FFA Organization and regional 4-H clubs began brushing, feeding and preparing their animals for the four-day competition and judging. More than 1,200 animals, not including the nearly 600 breeders, will be sold at auction by the time the fair gates close.
"I would say this is one of the more competitive fairs," said Rick Tomasini, the fair's livestock superintendent. "Like every year, this year there are some high quality animals."
Judges will evaluate the animal's physical traits — whether they fall within an ideal weight, are proportionate for their frame, and have an adequate amount of muscle in key areas — and how well the owner can handle their critter. Those who place highest in the showmanship contest advance to a Sunday competition, while the top-billed market animals often fetch a larger purse during Friday's auction.
"They're very dedicated," Guillermo Guerra, one of several advisers for the Righetti High School FFA chapter, said of the roughly 120 students signed up to compete. Bought from breeders as newborns as early as last August, entrants often follow a strict regimen — they feed the animal several times a day, as well as regularly bathe, wash and groom them — leading up to the contest.
"You really see the effort they put into their projects," he added. "They grow two inches when they ask about them because they're so proud of it, whether its something simple -- getting it to walk, getting it to lead -- or how good they look."
Jenna Moore, a Nipomo High School graduate, will cap off a nine-year career raising and showing pigs with a 256-pound Hampshire hog named after the nation's 41st president.
"He's been really easy to work with and very easy to train," she said of her pig, George H. W. Bush. "He's never put up a challenge for me when it comes to working him for long periods of time."
Some aspects of the competition are second nature for her. She can handle a pig better than a newcomer and knows how to balance weight gain with muscle. She called it a "very important part of her life," one she'll be giving up when she starts at Modesto Junior College this fall.
"I'm moving on past the animal industry and going into the plant science industry," she explained. "It will definitely be interesting and exciting."
First-timer Tiana Terrones, 10, got some advice on raising her hog, Bella, from her older sister Tara, 11, who has raised three pigs — including Pearl, her entrant this year — since joining the Lompoc Valley 4-H club.
"I like that you get to have a pet, but also you get to learn responsibility," Tiana said. "You have to take good care of it. If you don't, the pig won't feel very good or make weight."
Santa Ynez Valley High School junior Amaris Cabrera credits her experience raising a hog last year with helping her raise Oink. A smart, yet slow moving creature who doesn't like to be rushed, the 249-pound hog is a good listener and has a penchant for sweets — namely banana and watermelon.
"I thought raising a pig would be easier," she said, "but it takes more time — you have to feed and walk it — and more effort than I originally thought it would take."
She hopes to do well during Tuesday morning's swine showmanship, Wednesday's market judging, and ultimately fetch a solid price at auction.
Santa Barbara County Fair to host professional bull riding
The 2019 Santa Barbara County Fair will host the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Classic, which features elite riders and bulls in a competition that pits guts and determination against muscle and raw power.
Held on July 13 at the Santa Maria Fairpark’s Minetti Arena, "the toughest sport on dirt” will be highlighted during the fourth day of the fair, which runs from July 10 to 14.
During the PBR season, each rider is competing for the title of PBR world champion and a share of more than $10 million in prize money, including the $1 million year-end bonus for the season’s best bull rider.
The event began in 1992 after a group of rodeo circuit bull riders sought to break from the confines of the rodeo format.
In 2013, Forbes magazine called the PBR circuit the fastest-growing sport in America.
Richard Persons, Fairpark CEO, said he was thrilled to land a PBR event for the County Fair.
"Nothing beats the excitement and the athleticism," Persons said in a statement Monday. "It’s an exciting experience and we’re beyond thrilled to be able to provide this event to Santa Barbara County audiences.”
Singer/songwriter Ashanti to kick off Santa Barbara County Fair
Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Ashanti, known for her mega-hit "Foolish," will open the 128th annual Santa Barbara County Fair on July 10.
The concert at the Santa Maria Fairpark is free with paid admission to the fair as part of the Bud Light Concert Series.
Ashanti's July 10 performance will be followed by Clay Walker on July 11, TLC on July 12 and Maddie & Tae on July 13.
Ashanti made her mark on the music scene in 2002 with her self-titled album "Ashanti," which featured "Foolish."
The album took the No. 1 spot on both the Billboard Top 200 and the rhythm and blues album charts.
"Foolish" hit the No. 1 spot on six Billboard charts simultaneously and stayed there for 11 consecutive weeks.
Her album "Ashanti" topped the Billboard album chart and won the Grammy Award for best contemporary R&B album.
Ashanti's 2003 follow-up release, "Chapter II," debuted in the No. 1 slot for two consecutive weeks on the Billboard album chart, with two Top 10 singles.
In addition to penning and singing songs, Ashanti has worked as an actress and author.
She received an MTV Movie Award nomination and an NAACP Image Award nomination for her role as Kera in the box office hit "Coach Carter."
She currently has a lead role as LaTasha Montclair in the Lifetime television series "Army Wives."
Other television credits include "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "The Muppets' Wizard of Oz," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and "Vegas."
Film credits include "Resident Evil Extinction," "John Tucker Must Die" and "Bride & Prejudice."
The Santa Barbara County Fair runs July 10 to 14 at the Santa Maria Fairpark, with tickets now on sale at www.santamariafairpark.com and on the Fairpark's Facebook page.
Rising country music duo Maddie & Tae will take the KCOY Main Stage on July 13 at the Santa Barbara County Fair.
TLC to perform at Santa Barbara County Fair
Four-time Grammy Award winners TLC will take the KCOY Main Stage on July 12 at the Santa Barbara County Fair.
The concert at the Santa Maria Fairpark is free with paid admission to the fair as part of the Bud Light Concert Series.
TLC is considered by many as the “best-selling American girl-group of all-time,” with Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and the late Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes performing smash hits like “Waterfalls,” “Creep” and “No Scrubs.” They earned four multiplatinum albums, four No. 1 singles and 10 Top 10 singles.
The fair performance is part of their new tour, where Watkins and Thomas perform songs from their first album in 15 years, self-titled "TLC."
The album launched with the single “Way Back,” featuring Snoop Dogg, and quickly earned 2 million Spotify streams. The album has received rave reviews from Time, Rolling Stone, Spin and Pitchfork, which claimed, “‘Way Back’ is a fine way to kick off their hard-earned victory lap.”
“We kept the same recipe, which is strong lyrical content and talking about things that affect all of us," Watkins said. "When you have time between albums, you have more to speak on. We talked about what was on our minds and hearts.”
Thomas called the album a continuation of their evolution.
“So much has changed since we first came out, but the issues that men and women go through haven’t changed. We love talking about that stuff, and there’s a place for it,” she said.
“The Santa Maria Fairpark is thrilled to host TLC at the Santa Barbara County Fair," said Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Richard Persons. "They are known for putting on an excellent show and we expect fans will be pleased with this performance.”
For more information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com.
La Graciosa 4-H Club prepares for Santa Barbara County Fair
These past two months, La Graciosa community meetings have been filled with fun skits, amazing crafts and creative fundraisers.
During the February meeting, La Graciosa members brought decorated cakes and cupcakes in 4-H colors, animals, Disney and original themes. The members auctioned their cakes to other members to raise money for our club and demonstrate to members how an auction works.
They also donated chocolates to the Good Samaritan shelter and canned food to the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County.
This month members performed a Zoo to You skit, where a parent and a member pretended to not know anything about 4-H. They stumbled upon a group of 4-H'ers who shared which projects they were involved in and fun things 4-H does.
Since it was St. Patrick's Day week, the primary members colored a four-leaf clover craft project. They also participated in the candy guessing jar and gave project reports.
Outside of community meetings, 4-H'ers are getting prepared for the Santa Barbara County Fair in July.
Members of the Swine project just received their pigs from their breeders. They are learning how to properly care, feed and train them.
Any member who brings an animal to fair needs to take and pass quality assurance and ethics awareness training.
Unfortunately, there will be no poultry, including chickens, ducks and turkeys, at the fair this year due to the state’s concern of the spreading of Newcastle disease.
Instead, members are encouraged to enter poster boards and decorated egg shells to the fair.
There is an Exhibit Day scheduled before the fair on May 18, when members can bring their fair animals to practice showmanship.
It is going to be a busy spring for La Graciosa and other 4-H clubs.
For more information about Santa Barbara County 4-H, visit www.sb4h.org.
Rising country duo Maddie & Tae announced as latest Santa Barbara County Fair headliner
Rising country music duo Maddie & Tae will take the KCOY Main Stage on July 13 at the Santa Barbara County Fair.
The duo is the second act announced as part of the Bud Light Concert Series. The concert is free with paid admission.
Best known for their platinum-selling single “Girl in a Country Song,” Maddie & Tae have toured with Brad Paisley and have made appearances daytime and prime-time talk and variety shows. They will join Carrie Underwood on her Cry Pretty 360 Tour later this year.
Writing in Forbes magazine, music journalist Hugh McIntyre called their latest compilation one of the most anticipated country albums of 2019. Last year, they were nominated for duo of the year at the 52nd Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.
"We’re fortunate to have this talented duo perform at the Santa Barbara County Fair," said Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Richard Persons. "It will be a real treat for audiences to see these rising stars.”
Santa Maria Fairpark board cancels poultry show at 2019 Santa Barbara County Fair
The poultry show at the 2019 Santa Barbara County Fair was canceled Tuesday on a vote by the Santa Maria Fairpark board made in light of an outbreak damaging Southern California flocks.
The cancellation impacts the turkey and chicken meat pen competitions, as well as all breeding poultry competitions, a Fairpark spokeswoman said.
The move is a precaution in response to an outbreak of virulent Newcastle disease -- a highly contagious respiratory disease of poultry that spreads quickly and can be contracted by humans, causing flu-like symptoms. Newcastle disease has been positively identified in backyard flocks and commercial poultry operations in Southern California. Since the latest outbreak in May 2018, more than 60,000 birds have been euthanized.
Other livestock events are expected to proceed as usual during the Santa Barbara County Fair, which runs from July 10 to 14 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
In canceling its poultry show, the Santa Barbara County Fair joins a number of other county fairs and poultry organizations in following recommendations from the California state veterinarian to cancel shows in Southern California. Poultry shows have also been canceled at fairs in Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Richard Persons said in a news release that the board decided to accept the recommendation now in anticipation of youth making purchases of poultry they plan to show at the Santa Barbara County Fair in July.
“The youth livestock program has always been at the heart of the Santa Barbara County Fair,” he said. “But in light of the outbreak and the recommendation of the state veterinarian, we felt it prudent to do our part to protect poultry production on the Central Coast.”
People who identify sick or dead poultry or wild birds should call the state veterinarian’s sick bird hotline at 866-922-2472. U.S. Department of Agriculture officials note that Newcastle disease is not a food safety risk.
Country singer Clay Walker to perform at Santa Barbara County Fair
During the second day of the 2019 Santa Barbara County Fair, country singer Clay Walker is set to take to the stage on July 11 and play fan favorites like “What’s It to You,” “Live Until I Die” and “If I Could Make Living.”
The Houston resident, who first topped the Billboard country singles chart in 1993 with “What’s It to You,” will perform older singles and as well as songs from his newest album, “Long Live the Cowboy,” which was released Jan. 21.
Walker will perform at the fair — which runs July 10 to 14 at the Santa Maria Fairpark — as part of the Bud Light Concert Series on the KCOY Main Stage. The concert is free with paid admission.
During his decadeslong career, Walker has placed 31 songs on the Billboard’s singles chart.
“Clay Walker is a country music classic,” said Santa Barbara County Fair CEO Richard Persons. “With his energy and those songs-you-know-by-heart, we can’t wait to see the outstanding show he delivers for fair attendees.”
Aside from his lifetime in the music industry, Walker has been involved in philanthropy. He founded Band Against MS, raising more than $2 million to fight multiple sclerosis, and he co-founded Military Warriors Support Foundation, which awards mortgage-free homes to wounded heroes injured during combat in Iraq and Afghanistan.
For more information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com.
