Community members interested in learning more about the Monterey pine, coastal redwood and several other trees are invited to celebrate the dedication Saturday of the new Waller Park arboretum.

Created as an Eagle Scout project by Ashton Guiltinan, a member of Boy Scout Troop 91, the arboretum features 25 unique trees and stone markers featuring bronze plaques and QR codes with information about each species.

The dedication ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. near the park's flagpole.

The opening will include tours by Guiltinan and arborist Bailey Hudson, as well as a barbecue. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to bring a side dish to share.

Mathew Burciaga covers education in Santa Maria and the surrounding area for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @math_burciaga

