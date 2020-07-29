Decorations to be removed from Santa Maria Cemetery graves Monday

Santa Maria Cemetery District will begin its next cleanup of the cemetery grounds Monday, with cleaning scheduled to continue until Friday, a district spokesman said.

Cemetery personnel will remove items from graves, including all fresh and artificial flowers, flags, balloons and stakes as well as other items that violate the district’s rules.

Under the rules, all flowers must be in the headstone vases at all times and kept within the headstone's cement border. Decorations also may not be taller than 3 feet.

Cemetery manager Nick Salvesen said any objects protruding into the mowing area will be removed, and no plantings, balloons, stakes, glass, fences or barricades are allowed on gravesites or in surrounding trees.

The cemetery located at 1501 S. College Drive was established in 1917.

