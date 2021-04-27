Community members are asked to remove any flowers or other items placed near their loved ones' headstones at the Santa Maria Cemetery by Sunday in preparation for a cleanup next week.
All items including balloons, stakes and flags that are left behind will be removed during the cleanup, which will continue from May 3 to 7, according to Cemetery District Manager Debra Fowler.
Per cemetery rules, flowers must be kept in headstone vases throughout the year and cannot protrude into the mowing area. Plantings, balloons, stakes, glass, rocks, fences and barricades are not permitted at or near the graves, Fowler said.
For more information, contact the Santa Maria Cemetery District at 805-925-4595.