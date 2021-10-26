The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 death on Tuesday along with 51 new cases of the illness.
Tuesday's death was of a Santa Maria resident between the ages of 50 and 69, according to county public health data.
There have now been 520 COVID-19 deaths confirmed in the county, including 195 in Santa Maria alone.
Of the over 43,000 total COVID-19 cases reported in Santa Barbara County, 323 are currently active and contagious, according to county data.
Forty-two county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 14 in the intensive care unit, as of Tuesday.
Residents age 12 and older are urged to get the COVID-19 vaccine to prevent against severe illness and death from the virus and its variants.
The vaccine is free and available to all residents regardless of documentation status, and health insurance is not required. To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.