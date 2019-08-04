Deadly encounters involving police and civilians have decreased in Santa Barbara County and throughout California, according to recently released state data.
The data, which comes from the California Department of Justice’s OpenJustice project, shows law enforcement agencies in Santa Barbara County had nine serious use-of-force incidents in 2018. Of those, two resulted in a civilian death.
Of the nine total incidents countywide, five involved the Santa Barbara Police Department. The Santa Maria Police Department and County Sheriff’s Office also accounted for two each.
In 2017, Santa Barbara County had eight use-of-force incidents, three of which ended in civilian deaths.
While a proposed bill to change the legal standard for law enforcement's use of deadly force recently cleared a key committee vote in the California legislature, the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs' Association has thrown its support behind an alternative bill that is scheduled for its first public hearing on Tuesday.
The data was released July 2 as part of California's 2018 annual report on use-of-force incidents.
Statewide, there were 146 civilians who died in use-of-force incidents in 2018, down from 172 in 2017 and 157 in 2016.
The report includes information self-reported by each agency on its most serious use-of-force incidents.
Agencies are required to report incidents where a civilian was seriously injured or killed and any incident where an officer fired a weapon.
The report does not take a position on whether the deaths were justified.
The number of civilian deaths in Santa Barbara County last year was the lowest since the state began collecting data in 2016.
The data shows a steady decrease in the number of serious use-of-force incidents since that year.
There were 628 such incidents last year, down from 707 in 2017 and 782 in 2016.
The new data comes amid the passage of a use-of-force reform bill, AB 392, by the California Legislature on July 8 after the state Senate voted 34-3 in favor.
The bill raises the legal standard of when an officer can legally use deadly force to “necessary” from the previous “reasonable.”
The bill, which was supported by the American Civil Liberties Union, was approved with large majorities in both the state Assembly and Senate following a monthslong process of negotiations between lawmakers, police reform activists and law enforcement unions.
Those negotiations led to amendments to appease unions representing law enforcement agencies.
In the initial draft of the law, there was a passage defining the “necessary” standard as when “no reasonable alternative” to deadly force exists.
Law enforcement unions around the state, including the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs' Association, opposed that language, arguing it would hold officers to "an impossible standard."
Law enforcement groups had previously thrown their support behind a different bill, SB 230, which would have left in place the current "reasonable" standard while setting statewide guidelines asking officers to use de-esclation techniques whenever possible and requiring officers to undergo additional training.
During an April 23 hearing in the Senate Public Safety Committee, lawmakers amended SB 230 to delete the entire section about the legal standard for deadly force and linked it to AB 392, meaning the law enforcement-backed bill could only become law if AB 392 also passed.
Following the hearing, both groups negotiated to come up with a version of AB 392 that would be acceptable to all parties.
Lawmakers ultimately removed the “no reasonable alternative” language and deleted a portion of the bill that would have made officers liable for manslaughter if found to have killed with criminal negligence.
On May 29, the amended version cleared the state Assembly with a 68-0 vote, with 12 lawmakers abstaining.
Under the bill, officers that have used deadly force would be judged on the standard of whether a typical officer would conclude that deadly force was necessary in that instance.
Neil Gowing, president of the County Deputy Sheriffs' Association, said his organization was "neutral" towards the modified version of AB 392.
"It’s a good compromise between the two bills," he said. "I think it’s definitely a law we can work within.”
State politicians representing Santa Barbara County residents, including Democrat Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson and Republican Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, both voted in favor of the amended AB 392.
The bill is set to become law once signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has previously stated his support for the bill.