The deadline is drawing near to vote for the best entries in the Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest, although Solvang’s category winners have already been announced and Buellton has revealed its overall winner.
Although rules are slightly different for each town, residents and visitors are supposed to have until Wednesday, Oct. 31, to cast their ballots for the best scarecrows in each of six communities.
Organizers expected more than 150 scarecrows to be entered in this year’s contest.
Category winners and overall winners for Ballard, Buellton, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Solvang and Santa Ynez are scheduled to be announced — along with the Harvest Cup winner, chosen from the communities’ overall winners — at a joint chamber of commerce mixer from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Solvang Festival Theater.
Buellton Chamber of Commerce announced the Sideways Inn scarecrow is its overall winner at a chamber mixer Oct. 17, but balloting is continuing in the categories of the most humorous, spookiest, best use of natural materials and best use of business theme.
Solvang Chamber of Commerce named the city’s winners in the categories of best photo op, best actual scarecrow, most humorous, most Danish, spookiest, best recycled materials and best business theme but has not announced the overall winner.
Solvang winners include Z.Folio and Holiday Inn Express, tied for best photo op; Good Life Cellars for best actual scarecrow; and Stone Cow and Coast Plumbing Solutions, tied for most humorous.
Other Solvang winners are Home Connection for most Danish; The Landsby for the spookiest; The Wandering Dog Wine Bar for best recycled; and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital for best business theme.
Overall winners from each participating town are eligible to compete for the 2018 Harvest Cup: Best in the Valley title and perpetual trophy.
Hampton Inn & Suites Buellton/Santa Ynez Valley was awarded the 2017 Harvest Cup for its entry depicting the spooky twin girls from the classic horror film “The Shining.”
More information about this year’s Scarecrow Fest is available at www.syvscarecrows.com.
Scarecrow seekers may also follow the contest on Facebook at facebook.com/SYVScarecrowFest, on Twitter at twitter.com/SYVscarecrows and on Instagram at @syvscarecrows.