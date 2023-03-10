Daylight saving time returns this Sunday, so to make sure you’re on time for everything that day, be sure to set your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

Fire protection officials say the switch to daylight saving time is a good reminder to check the batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors and to test them to be sure they’re working properly.

Daylight saving time was first proposed in 1874 by Benjamin Franklin in a satirical letter to the Journal of Paris, suggesting that getting up earlier in summer would save on candle use.

