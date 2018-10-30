Residents and visitors who want to be on time Sunday will need to set their clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night.
Daylight saving time will officially end at 2 a.m. Sunday, moving California back onto Pacific Standard Time.
Most computers and smartphones will automatically make the change, unless specifically directed not to in preferences, but old-school clocks and watches will have to be adjusted manually.
Those changing the time on a mechanical clock should be aware that turning the hands backward can damage the mechanism. To set the time back, the movement should be stopped for an hour, then restarted.
Firefighting agencies say the time change is a perfect reminder to check the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they are fully charged.
Contrary to popular belief, Benjamin Franklin did not suggest the United States adopt daylight saving time, nor was it started to benefit farmers who could put their children to work in the fields longer after the school day ended.
In fact, farmers have consistently opposed daylight saving time, as have those in the nighttime entertainment industry.
Daylight saving time was first proposed in 1895, but it wasn’t enacted until the German Empire and Austria-Hungary instituted it in 1916 during World War I to conserve coal, and other European countries followed suit.
The United States first adopted it in 1918 to stay in sync with its allies during the war. It was repealed after the war ended, then reinstituted during World War II.
But it wasn’t standardized in the United States until 1966, although it was left up to individual states to determine whether to use it or not.
It was instituted in more states during the 1970s energy crisis, but its start and end times have changed over the years.
For a time, daylight saving time ended the last weekend in October, but the change fell before Halloween, leaving trick-or-treaters in the dark. So it was eventually changed to the first weekend in November to give the kids a little more daylight for their candy quests.