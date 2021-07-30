Two-time cancer survivor Brendalynn Consul has a very clear message for cancer and others battling through it.
“You have two choices: you can either sit there and cry about it and be depressed, which did happen to me, but then I decided I just couldn’t let this happen, I couldn’t be sorry for myself; or you can tell cancer where to go and fight. Yes, it’s devastating, but life has to go on,” Consul said.
Consul, of Santa Maria, was working for Dignity Health Home Health & Hospice when she had her first diagnosis in 2019. She worked through treatment for the ductal appearance of her breast cancer including surgery and radiation.
“The next year comes along and doing the follow-up mammogram, they found the second cancer on the other breast. This time it was more invasive and triple positive, so it was a shocker. It was really scary,” Consul said.
She’d thought she was in the clear, finished with her treatment, and headed toward her professional dream as a newly accepted student in the licensed vocational nursing program at Allan Hancock College.
Under the supervision of Mission Hope Cancer Center Dr. Wei Bai, Consul underwent chemotherapy to shrink the 4-centimeter tumor before surgery and finally chemotherapy.
“It was a shocker. I just thought, oh, my god. Just when I got over the first one, here it is again, and it’s worse,” Consul recalled.
The second battle more deeply impacted her daily life. Consul lost her hair, lost weight, and ultimately left her job to focus her energy on healing, school, and surviving each day.
“I wonder how I did it, but becoming a registered nurse one day has been my goal. I just stick to that. There’s days I just want to give up, just want to die because you feel so sick, but in my head, I tell myself, no, I have to do this. Cancer’s not going to stop me,” Consul said.
She said the support programs at Mission Hope Cancer Center have been key to her treatment, of course, but also her recovery and financial survival.
“They have support groups, but with school I wasn’t able to take advantage of that. They were able to help me with my financial program, and that really helped me at the time, especially when I had to quit my job,” Consul said.
Mission Hope Cancer Center’s services include nurse navigators who help guide patients through care, social networking, nutritional counseling, transportation, lymphedema therapy and genetic counseling. There are support groups, exercise groups, art therapy and sessions on scarf wrapping and make-up tutorials.
“My message would be: hang in there. If I can survive it and still continue to reach my goals, I don’t see how anyone else can’t continue with their life. Cancer doesn’t mean it’s over for you. Cancer’s not going to stop me from living my goals,” Consul said.