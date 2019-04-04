Volunteers will once again fan out across the Central Coast on Wednesday, April 10, with a shared goal of spreading awareness and raising funds to help cancer patients in local communities.
The sixth annual Day of Hope, a regional fundraiser that benefits Mission Hope Cancer Center, will take place in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Solvang and Nipomo. Teams of campaign supporters wearing bright orange vests will take to the streets in each city to sell special edition copies of the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News for $1 apiece. Donations are also welcome.
The proceeds, according to organizers, will go toward programs that support local cancer patients and their families.
For the first time this year, a separate Spanish-language edition of Day of Hope stories will be distributed to key locations throughout the Santa Maria area.
“The annual Day of Hope event provides all community members with a unique opportunity to come together in support of Central Coast cancer patients and families,” said Jessa Brooks, the vice president of philanthropy for the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation, which has partnered with Lee Central Coast News for the annual fundraiser.
“Whether an individual wants to lead a team to sell newspapers, be an event volunteer, or make a meaningful donation, this special event provides an opportunity for all to support local patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center,” she added. “We are proud that 100 percent of every dollar raised in our community for this event stays in our community, helping local cancer patients in need who are our family members, neighbors, and friends.”
Over the first five years, the campaign has raised about $760,000. The goal this year, according to Brooks, is to bring in at least $200,000 more.
As of Thursday, 47 teams had registered for the event and raised a little more than $130,000 through early campaigning, according to the online event page at https://unite.dignityhealthphilanthropy.org/marian-day-of-hope-2019.
Teams will gather in high-traffic areas in each of the participating cities on Wednesday morning, beginning around 6 a.m., to sell the 13,600 copies of the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News that were printed for the event. The Spanish-language editions will also be available at multiple locations, including local agricultural companies, at housing complexes with large populations of Spanish-speaking residents, and within Marian Regional Medical Center and the Mission Hope Cancer Center.
Marga Cooley, the managing editor of Lee Central Coast News, said the Spanish-language papers are a key addition this year.
"Our goal is to reach an underserved part of our community when it comes to cancer treatment and prevention, and provide education and incentive for self-care," she said.
Cooley noted that the Day of Hope partnership with the Marian Foundation and the Mission Hope Cancer Center is an extension of the news organization's mission "to serve our community."
"Mission Hope Cancer Center has been a fantastic partner," she said, "and together we have helped change lives."