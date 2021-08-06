Newspaper sales during Santa Maria's eighth annual Day of Hope event exceeded fundraising goals, with nearly $40,000 coming in through sales and donations as of Friday afternoon.
The fundraising goal for newspaper sales during the 2021 event, was set at $35,000. The goal was met as of Wednesday evening, with more donations continuing to pour in.
All proceeds from the event go toward services, programs and equipment to support cancer patients undergoing treatment at Mission Hope Cancer Center.
Many of the teams participating in newspaper sales on Wednesday brought in several thousand dollars. Team donations will continue to be accepted until Aug. 20, and the final fundraising total will be announced later in the month.
Community members can continue to make online donations at supportmarianmedical.org/dayofhope. Those who make an online donation will be provided with a link to the e-edition of the Santa Maria Times' special section sold on the street.