The sixth annual Day of Hope raised $231,906 to support patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center, surpassing last year’s total by more than $20,000 and bringing the total amount raised over six years to just under $1 million.
The money was primarily raised from residents who paid $1 — and sometimes much more — for special editions of the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News that were sold by over 650 volunteers all across the North County on April 10.
On Tuesday, representatives from Mission Hope Cancer Center announced the fundraising totals during an event to thank volunteers and honor several Day of Hope teams and sponsors.
“It’s hard for me to think it’s been six years doing this,” said Kathleen Sullivan, vice president for post acute care at Dignity Health. “The success of this kind of event is directly dependent on the contributions from all of us here -- our generous event sponsors, dedicated team leaders, all you enthusiastic participants and, of course, all of the community members who work with us in so many various capacities throughout the year.”
To commemorate the 2019 Day of Hope event, Marian Regional Medical Center hosted the Day of Hope Thank You Celebration where the final dollar
Jenny Loyd, a cancer survivor featured in this year’s Day of Hope newspaper, gave an emotional 'thank you' to the doctors, nurses and health care professionals at Mission Hope.
“Being told you have cancer is extremely scary, shocking and difficult to hear,” she said. “Shortly after a voice in your head says, ‘You must do whatever it takes to survive.’ And then next comes the journey, with long and winding roads you must follow to beat this disease. With the help of all of you at Mission Hope — doctors, nurses, surgeons, staff — I’m now able to live my beautiful life.”
For the first time this year, a separate Spanish-language edition of Day of Hope stories was distributed to key locations throughout the Santa Maria area.
During her battle with breast cancer, Loyd underwent 15 rounds of chemotherapy at Mission Hope.
“‘Thank you’ does not seem to be enough for all that you have seen me through and this world is a better place because of you,” Loyd said, addressing the crowd.
Daniel Urquhart of Lidos Concessions was honored with the inaugural Carol J. Reiner Award for donating the proceeds of his business’ sales on April 10 to Mission Hope. The award was named in honor of Reiner, a nurse who died from colon cancer last year, and who was known for her volunteering and giving back to the community.
Several Day of Hope teams were also recognized for their spirit and the amount of money raised.
In first place were two teams — Rancho Harvest led by Susana Reyes and Hospice Care Services/Marian Convent led by Maggie Maratas — whose totals ended up only $6 from each other. One raised $6,025 and the other $6,019, said Jessa Brooks, vice president of philanthropy for the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation.
Coming in second was The Dream Team led by Maggi Daane, raising $5,487.78, and in third place, was The Old Orcutt Team led by Michelle Shipman, with a total of $3,597.96.
The Spirit Award, given to the best-dressed team, went to The Cancer Buckers, who were dressed as cowgirls and rodeo stars. The team was led by Becky Taylor.
The Rookie of the Year Award, given to a new team that made a meaningful impact on the event, went to Catreina Lyons and Team Betty.
Juan Pacifico Ontiveros Elementary School was acknowledged for contributing over $4,000 — more than any other school.