Day of Hope returns for its tenth year Wednesday and you won't want to miss the chance to buy a special edition of the Santa Maria Times and raise money for patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center.

The day of fun and giving, with all proceeds going to Mission Hope, will include a car parade and a record 59 teams of Day of Hope volunteers, who will work street corners from 7 a.m. to noon selling $1 editions of the newspaper.

Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation Vice President of Philanthropy Jessa Brooks said teams range in size from as small as three people to a group of 30-plus people working in shifts.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you