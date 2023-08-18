Day of Hope returns for its tenth year Wednesday and you won't want to miss the chance to buy a special edition of the Santa Maria Times and raise money for patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center.
The day of fun and giving, with all proceeds going to Mission Hope, will include a car parade and a record 59 teams of Day of Hope volunteers, who will work street corners from 7 a.m. to noon selling $1 editions of the newspaper.
Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation Vice President of Philanthropy Jessa Brooks said teams range in size from as small as three people to a group of 30-plus people working in shifts.
“We have hundreds of volunteers throughout the Central Coast wanting to do nothing more than to offer meaningful support to cancer patients,” said Brooks. “For me that’s incredibly heartwarming, to see a community in action celebrating cancer patients, honoring cancer patients and trying to help them in any way they can.”
One of those is Cynthia Parra, captain for the western-themed Souza Center Team which consists of Santa Maria-Bonita School District staff, who is ready to “give cancer the boot”.
Parra was diagnosed with breast cancer this year and is a patient at Mission Hope. She is participating in Day of Hope for the first time, but said she hopes to make supporting Mission Hope a new tradition.
“Mission Hope has been a blessing. One, it’s in town, so it makes it so much easier for me to maintain my job and be able to get treatment. Then also they have amazing support groups,” said Parra, “so I’ve been able to connect with other women that have cancer, and face just kind of the same struggles that I am going through.”
It's nice to see the support this year, Parra said, and to see "people reaching out to be there for me. It’s nice to see the community come together for cancer patients and their families and people honoring those who have passed.”
The celebratory community car parade will begin at 11 a.m. and will travel through Santa Maria along Broadway to Main Street and end at Mission Hope Cancer Center, 1325 East Church St.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
The car parade will reach Mission Hope at about 11:15 a.m. this year, and will feature the most car registrations Day of Hope has ever had, Brooks said.
Brooks describes Day of Hope as a day of celebration in the community with hundreds of volunteers who help run the event, but also thousands of people giving to Day of Hope throughout the day.
“It's amazing that we have thousands of people up and down the Central Coast who remember Day of Hope, look forward to Day of Hope, have cash on them for Day of Hope or go on the website and give credit card donations,” said Brooks. “In any way that works for them that day and trying to provide financial support to local cancer patients in need at Mission Hope Cancer Center.”
Day of Hope's fundraising goal this year is $340,000 and people can visit the Day of Hope website now to watch in real time as donations are made online. Brooks says it’s very inspirational to watch the donations come in leading up to the day of the event and even for a few days afterwards. Donations currently stand at $163,915.
Community members interested in supporting Day of Hope are asked to contact the Marian Foundation at (805) 739-3595 to learn more about how to get involved.
Brooks attributed the success of Day of Hope over the last 10 years to the community rallying behind local cancer patients.
“It’s (Day of Hope) really astonishing and it continues to grow every year, even when we were in the middle of a pandemic and it was more challenging to do events to fundraise we still had Day of Hope. We didn’t miss it and the community was still really supportive,” said Brooks.
“I am extremely grateful for and inspired by seeing so many individuals, families, and local companies continuing to support the Day of Hope in unique ways and seeing that momentum just continuing to grow,” said Brooks. “The Day of Hope has transitioned from one day where we celebrate cancer to a whole series of a few months where we are fundraising in advance.”
To make online donations visit Supportmarianmedical.org/DayofHope and receive an exclusive electronic version of the Day of Hope Santa Maria Times special edition on Aug. 23.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.